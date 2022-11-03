TCS features in IAM's Asia IP Elite 2022 list

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized with the Intellectual Asset Management (IAM)'s Asia IP Elite award 2022 at the Intellectual Property Business Congress Asia 2022 in Tokyo.

This is the seventh time that TCS has made the Asia IP Elite 2022 list which recognizes companies across Asia that demonstrate a sustained commitment to building best-in-class in-house Intellectual Property (IP) functions and continuous excellence in IP value creation.

