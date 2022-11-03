JUST IN
Board of Adani Wilmar approves changes in directorate

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 03 November 2022

The Board of Adani Wilmar at its meeting held on 03 November 2022 approved the following changes in directorate -

1) Designating Dorab Mistry, an Independent Director, as the Non Executive Chairman of the Board, with effect from 4 November 2022.
2) Designating Kuok Khoon Hong, the current Non-Executive Chairman, as the Vice- Chairman (Non- Executive) of the Board, with effect from 4 November 2022.

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 19:28 IST

