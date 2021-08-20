Zomato dissolves step down subsidiary Zomato USA LLC

Zomato announced that Zomato USA LLC (ZUL), step down subsidiary of the Company has been dissolved and wound up.

ZUL was not a material subsidiary of the Company and didn't have any business activity and the dissolution of ZUL will not affect the turnover/revenue of the Company.

