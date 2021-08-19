Novator invests $250 mn in Prime Focus group co. DNEG

DNEG (subsidiary of Prime Focus) announced that Novator Capital Advisers, LLP (Novator) has invested $250 million in subsidiaries of Prime Focus, the parent company of DNEG (Prime Focus or the Group), and personal holdings of its founder Namit Malhotra.

The Novator investment enables the Group to streamline its structure, consolidate minority investments, and position DNEG for future growth.

Malhotra will continue in his current role as DNEG Chairman and CEO and will increase his ownership stake in the parent company from 35% to approximately 70%. Novator will own a 15% stake in DNEG.

