Rama Steel board approves 4:1 bonus issue

Rama Steel Tubes announced that its board on Friday, 18 November 2022 approved issuing 4 bonus equity shares for each share held (4:1).

The company said that the bonus shares will be credited or dispatched within two months from the date of board approval, i.e. by 18th January, 2023.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 28.2% YoY to Rs 5.09 crore while net sales surged 79.9% to Rs 347.24 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Rama Steel Tubes is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Steel Pipes and related products.

The scrip rose 0.31% to currently trade at Rs 176 on the BSE.

