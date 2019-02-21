Zydus Cadila receives USFDA approval for Phytonadione Tablets

Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Phytonadione Tablets USP (US RLD Mephyton), 5 mg.
Phytonadione is Vitamin K1 and is used to treat & prevent low levels of blood clotting factors that the body naturally produces. These substances help in thickening of the blood and stop the bleeding normally (e. g. after an accidental cut or injury).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU