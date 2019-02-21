Infosys recognised as Top Employer of 2019 in Europe and Middle East

-
Infosys has been recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2019 for excellence in its employment practices, and has been ranked among the top three employers in Europe and the Middle East.
This is the second year in a row that Infosys has been recognised across Europe as a Top Employer, with certification in the UK, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany and France, and for the first time in Sweden and Belgium.
