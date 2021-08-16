Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals allots 26,070 equity shares under ESOS

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has allotted 26,070 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each on 16 August 2021 to the grantee(s) who had exercised their options under the Company's Employee Stock Option Scheme-2016.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 125,57,55,400/- divided into 62,78,77,700 number of equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

