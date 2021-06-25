Zydus Cadila receives USFDA tentative approval for Pemetrexed for Injection

Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the USFDA to market Pemetrexed for Injection in the strengths of 100mg/vial, 500 mg/vial, and 1000 mg/vial, single-dose vials (US RLD: Alimta).

Pemetrexed is used to treat certain types of cancers such as lung cancer, mesothelioma.

It is a chemotherapy drug that works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells.

The drug will be manufactured at the formulation manufacturing facility at Zydus Hospira, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 319 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

