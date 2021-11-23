Zydus Cadila submits New Drug Application to DCGI for Desidustat

-
For treatment of anaemia in patients with chronic kidney diseaseZydus Cadila today announced that it has submitted the New Drug Application (NDA) to the Drug Controller General of India for Desidustat, an oral small molecule hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor for treatment of anaemia in patients with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) who are on Dialysis and Not on Dialysis.
Desidustat provides an oral, safer alternative to currently available injectable erythropoietin stimulating agents (ESAs), by additionally reducing hepcidin, reducing inflammation, and better iron mobilisation.
