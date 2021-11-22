NBCC receives complaints for residential complex developed in Gurugram

NBCC (India) has developed a Residential Complex "NBCC Green View Apartment" at Sector 37D, Gurugram.

The Company has received complaints from the allottees regarding certain structural aspects of the project executed by the contractors and the same are being reviewed by the Company with inputs from external experts.

The company is looking for viable and feasible remedial measures to address the issues.

