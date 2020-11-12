Zydus Cadila to start Phase III Clinical trials with Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b in India

Zydus Cadila announced that it has successfully completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in CoVID-19 patients with its biological therapy, Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b, 'PegiHepTM'.

The study so far has indicatedthat Pegylated Interferon alpha-2bcould have a beneficial impact on the patient suffering from moderate COVID 19disease by reducing theirviral loadhelping in better disease managementsuch asreduced duration of oxygen support. Moreover, a single dose therapy will improvecompliance and also make it highlyaffordable for patients

