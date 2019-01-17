JUST IN
Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Acetazolamide ER Capsules

Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Acetazolamide ER Capsules (US RLD Diamox).

It will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.\

Acetazolamide is a potent carbonic anhydrase inhibitor. Acetazolamide ER capsules are used to treat certain types of glaucoma (caused by increased ocular pressure) and to treat or prevent altitude sickness (acute mountain sickness).

