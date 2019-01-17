Board of Medico Intercontinental approves diversification into pharma

-
At meeting held on 16 January 2019Medico Intercontinental announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 16 January 2019 approved the following -
Diversification into pharmaceutical industry and change in Main Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the company.
Increase the authorised share capital of the company from Rs 3.50 crore to Rs 10 crore, subject to approval of members.
Appointment of Ankur Dave and Nisarg Shah as an Independent Directors of the company, subject to approval of members.
Shifting of registered office of the company from State of Maharashtra to State of Gujarat, subject to approval of members and statutory authorities.
Appointment of Komal Bhagat as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company.
