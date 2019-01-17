Board of Medico Intercontinental approves diversification into pharma

At meeting held on 16 January 2019

Medico Intercontinental announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 16 January 2019 approved the following -

Diversification into and change in Main Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the company.

Increase the authorised share capital of the company from Rs 3.50 crore to Rs 10 crore, subject to approval of members.

Appointment of and as an Independent Directors of the company, subject to approval of members.

Shifting of registered office of the company from State of to State of Gujarat, subject to approval of members and statutory authorities.

Appointment of as the Company and of the company.

