Ramco Industries allots 1.46 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Ramco Industries has allotted 1,46,000 equity shares under ESOS on 15 February 2023.

Consequent to this, the equity share capital of the Company has increased from 8,66,63,060 equity shares of Re.1/- each to 8,68,09,060 equity shares of Re.1/- each. Subsequent to this allotment, the Company's paid up share capital stands at Rs.8,68,09,060/-.

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 12:50 IST

