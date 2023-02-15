Ramco Industries allots 1.46 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Consequent to this, the equity share capital of the Company has increased from 8,66,63,060 equity shares of Re.1/- each to 8,68,09,060 equity shares of Re.1/- each. Subsequent to this allotment, the Company's paid up share capital stands at Rs.8,68,09,060/-.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU