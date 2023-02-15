Board of Andrew Yule & Company appoints CFO

At meeting held on 14 February 2023

The Board of Andrew Yule & Company at its meeting held on 14 February 2023 has approved the designation of Rajinder Singh Manku, Director (Planning) of the Company, who is also holding the additional charge of the post of Director (Finance), as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company as per section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 in place of K. Mohan, Director (Personnel) of the Company.

