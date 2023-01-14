Waaree Renewables Technologies receives LoA for 7 MW solar power project

Waaree Renewables Technologies announced that the company has signed Letter of Award (LoA) with one of India's leading construction company, for the execution of Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning (EPCC) of a solar power project of 7 MWp DC capacity for their Captive requirement along with three years of Operation & Maintenance work.

