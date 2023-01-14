JUST IN
Brigade Enterprises acquires Tetrarch Real Estates

Brigade Enterprises has acquired 100% stake in the equity shares of Tetrarch Real Estates from its existing shareholders.

Accordingly, Tetrarch Real Estates has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with effect from 13 January 2023.

Tetrarch Real Estates is a Private Limited Company incorporated on 7 July 1995 under the Companies Act, 1956 located at Bangalore, Karnataka, India. Its main objects is in the field of Real Estate development.

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 11:28 IST

