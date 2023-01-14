H.G. Infra Engineering secures DMRC project worth Rs 412 cr

H. G. Infra Engineering has received letter of acceptance from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for project mentioned below:

Contract DC-01A: Part Design and Construction of Elevated Viaduct and four Elevated Stations viz.

Keshopur, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi & Mangolpuri (Excluding Architectural Finishing works of stations, Steel FOB & PEB works of stations) from P2 (excl.) to PP88 (excl.) [Chainage 3118.108 mt. to 6080.447 mt.] and from P103 (excl.) to Mangolpuri Station (incl.) [Chainage 6462.547 mt. to 7012.051 mt.] of Janakpuri West to R. K. Ashram Corridor (Extn. of Line-8) of Phase- IV of Delhi MRTS.

The company bid project cost is Rs 412.11 crore. The project is expected to be completed within 24 months.

