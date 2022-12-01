Zydus receives USFDA approval for Topiramate Extended-Release Capsules

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Topiramate Extended-Release Capsules, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, and 200 mg (USRLD: Qudexy XR Extended-Release capsules).

Topiramate Extended-Release capsule is indicated to prevent and control seizures in people with epilepsy. It may also be used to prevent migraine headaches.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, India.

Topiramate Extended-Release capsule had annual sales of USD 68.8 mn in the United States according to IQVIA data (IQVIA MAT Sep 2022).

