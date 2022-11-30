India Motor acquires balance 10% stake in CAPL Motor Parts

JUST IN
India Motor Parts & Accessories has completed the acquisition of 5 lakh equity shares of CAPL Motor Parts, subsidiary of the company.

With this acquisition, the company's stake in CAPL Motor Parts increases by 10% to 100%. CAPL Motor Parts has become the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 18:51 IST

