India Motor acquires balance 10% stake in CAPL Motor Parts

India Motor Parts & Accessories has completed the acquisition of 5 lakh equity shares of CAPL Motor Parts, subsidiary of the company.

With this acquisition, the company's stake in CAPL Motor Parts increases by 10% to 100%. CAPL Motor Parts has become the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

