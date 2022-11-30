JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Clariant Chemicals (India) to acquire up to 26% stake in SPV for captive solar power
Business Standard

Board of Sindhu Trade Link approves change in directorate

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 30 November 2022

The Board of Sindhu Trade Link at its meeting held on 30 November 2022 has accepted the resignation of Satya Pal Sindhu as Managing Director of the company. The Board approved the appointment of Saurabh Sindhu as an Additional Director of the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 18:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU