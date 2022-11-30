Board of Sindhu Trade Link approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 30 November 2022

The Board of Sindhu Trade Link at its meeting held on 30 November 2022 has accepted the resignation of Satya Pal Sindhu as Managing Director of the company. The Board approved the appointment of Saurabh Sindhu as an Additional Director of the company.

