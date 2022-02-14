Zydus receives USFDA approval to market Roflumilast Tablets 500 mcg

-
Zydus' U.
S. subsidiary Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. has received final approval from the USFDA to market Roflumilast Tablets in the strength of 500 mcg and a tentative approval for Roflumilast Tablets, 250 mcg (US RLD - DALIRESP).
Zydus being one of the first applicants for Roflumilast Tablets, 500 mcg is eligible for 180 days of shared generic drug exclusivity under section 505(j)(5)(B)(iv) of the FD&C Act.
Zydus' Roflumilast Tablets are indicated as a treatment to reduce the risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) exacerbations in patients with severe COPD associated with chronic bronchitis and a history of exacerbations. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.
