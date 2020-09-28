EdgeVerve and Minit partner to deliver enterprises superior insights for business transformation

EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys signed a partnership with Minit, a leader in process mining, to help clients accelerate process excellence. The two market leaders will jointly create a solution that will empower enterprises with superior insights for business transformation, leading to better operational efficiency and enhanced business results.

Often, enterprises struggle to identify root causes of unexpected outcomes like resource underutilization, process inefficiency, failed automation deployments resulting from biased interpretation of processes.

This end-to-end solution will not only address these concerns but also assure automation success to enterprises. Whether it is about improving process efficiency through quantifiable assessment of business user behavior, or simulating several new processes spanning global business units, by combining the capabilities of AssistEdge Discover's process discovery and Minit's process mining, this solution can assist organizations transform into a hyper-productive enterprise.

