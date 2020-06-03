Zydus Wellness in good health after Q4 PAT rises 10.9%

Zydus Wellness surged 1.88% to Rs 1322 after the company reported a 10.9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 69.10 crore on 17.2% rise in net sales to Rs 487.87 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 61.47 crore in Q4 March 2020, rising 24% from Rs 49.48 crore reported in Q4 March 2019. Zydus said adjusted EBIDTA was up by 20.9% to Rs 104.60 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Zydus Wellness further added that as per the MAT March 2020 report of Nielsen, Glucon-D, Nycil, Everyuth Scrub and Everyuth Peel Off Mask continued to hold the number one position. Glucon-D holds a market share of 59% and Nycil has a market share of 34.4%. Everyuth Scrub and Everyuth Peel Off Mask continue to lead in their segments with a market share of 32.5%, and 77.9% respectively.

Zydus Wellness extended its winning run to fifth consecutive trading session. The FMCG major has gained closed to 8% in five sessions from its previous closing low of Rs 1225.05 posted on 27 May 2020.

Zydus Wellness is engaged in the development, production, marketing and distribution of health and wellness products.

