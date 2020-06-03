Reliance Communications Ltd Slips 3.75%

Reliance Communications Ltd has lost 19.79% over last one month compared to 9.75% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 8.07% rise in the SENSEX

Reliance Communications Ltd fell 3.75% today to trade at Rs 0.77. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 0.23% to quote at 1273.98. The index is up 9.75 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Infratel Ltd decreased 1.97% and Bharti Airtel Ltd lost 0.52% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 24.09 % over last one year compared to the 14.49% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Reliance Communications Ltd has lost 19.79% over last one month compared to 9.75% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 8.07% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10.76 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 16.79 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2.1 on 03 Jun 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0.55 on 19 Nov 2019.

