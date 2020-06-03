Financials stocks edge higher

JUST IN
Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 109.23 points or 2.32% at 4826.16 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Aditya Birla Money Ltd (up 19.89%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 14.47%),IFCI Ltd (up 10%),IDBI Bank Ltd (up 9.84%),Maharashtra Scooters Ltd (up 9.37%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Max India Ltd (up 7.96%), SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (up 7.76%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 6.26%), PTC India Financial Services Ltd (up 6.12%), and Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (up 6%).

On the other hand, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (down 0.61%), Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (down 0.43%), and Max Financial Services Ltd (down 0.37%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 332.52 or 0.98% at 34158.05.

The Nifty 50 index was up 100.15 points or 1% at 10079.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 163.79 points or 1.43% at 11592.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.59 points or 1.05% at 4100.7.

On BSE,1360 shares were trading in green, 317 were trading in red and 71 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 10:00 IST

