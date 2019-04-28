1,000 ants seized from mail parcel in China

Central Chinese customs have said they recently seized over 1,000 live ants from a parcel from Britain, the latest of such seizures fuelled by the rising fashion for exotic pets in

Customs officials from Changsha, capital of province, said the harvester ants, sealed in test tubes together with nutrient solution, were probably mailed into as pets, reported.

They included 37 black-and-red ants, with a body length of about 1.4 cm, and a large number of worker ants and eggs.

They were identified as harvester ants, which are gaining popularity among China's lovers as they have a beautiful appearance, fast reproduction and are easy-to-raise.

Live insects are banned from entering via mail, and officials said the illegal mailing of the non-native species could pose a threat to the country's eco-system.

customs said they would destroy the parcels according to law.

China's booming is contributing to the fad for exotic pets including snakes, insects and lizards, which has been blamed for fueling the smuggling of foreign and sometimes endangered species.

