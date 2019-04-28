12 killed in Indonesia floods, landslides

At least 12 people were killed, eight others reported missing and almost 15,000 evacuated as floods and landslides hit the Indonesian capital of and province, a said on Sunday.

Of the 12 victims, 10 were reported in the province, quoted Purwo Nugroho as saying.

Floods and landslides have been striking most of the districts in province since Friday, and a day earlier for Jakarta, added.

Although waters have started to recede as of Sunday, residential areas in the province were still submerged.

A total of 184 houses, four school buildings and dozens of infrastructure facilities, including roads, bridges and water channels in the province, were destroyed.

