Gemstones, cash recovered from Sri Lanka safe house

Sri Lankan authorities on Sunday recovered gemstones worth more than 30 million rupees and 15 million rupees in cash from a safe house in Dematagoda, police said.

Two explosions had occurred inside the house at Mahawila Scheme on April 21 in which four people including the bomber was killed.

The house was searched based on a tip off as part of the ongoing investigations into the bombings that killed 253 people.

Meanwhile, during a search in Wanathavilluwa on Sunday, the police recovered six revolvers, a T56 weapon and a stock of buried ammunition.

On Saturday night, a 57-year-old man was arrested with six homemade bombs from a mosque in Daulagala.

