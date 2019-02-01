1,330 cr provided for women protection, empowerment: Goyal

on Friday said the government has provided Rs 1,330 crore for the protection and empowerment of women, an increase of Rs 174 crore from last year.

"An amount of Rs 1,330 crore has been provided for 2019-20," Goyal said while presenting the Interim Budget it in the Lok Sabha.

"While taking several welfare initiatives for women, the emphasis of the government has been to move from 'women's development' to 'women-led development' during the last four and a half years."

Goyal said that more than 70 per cent of the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana were women who were getting affordable and collateral-free loans to start their own businesses.

The also added that maternity leave of 26 weeks have provided financial support to women while empowering them to participate in work.

He noted that the government embarked upon the Ujjawala Yojana to deliver eight crore free LPG connections and six crore connections have already been provided while the remaining will be given by next year.

