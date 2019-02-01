Budget 2019: Rs 1 crore loan can be obtained under 59 minutes: Finance Minister

-
Rs 1 crore loan can be obtained under 59 minutes, said Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday while presenting the interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.
"Rs 1 crore loan can now be obtained under 59 minutes," said Goyal, while stating that his government has implemented several measures to ensure clean banking and instituted a resolution friendly mechanism for recovery of non-performing loans.
"Nearly Rs 3 lakh crore has been recovered in favour of banks and creditors," he said, adding that "big defaulters too have not been spared by our government."
Finance Minister Goyal said that he remained confident that given the pace of reforms in the banking sector, other banks too will recover.
"At the same time, recapitalisation of banks amounting to Rs 2.6 lakh crore has been done," said the Finance Minister.
"The 4R approach and a number of measures have been implemented to ensure clean banking-recognition, resolution, recapitalisation, and reforms," he said.
