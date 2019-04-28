1 killed in US synagogue shooting, suspect held

A 19-year-old suspect was held after a shooting at a in the US state of left at least one person dead and injured three others, authorities said.

The shooting occurred on Saturday at Congregation Chabad in the city of Poway, north of San Diego, said, adding that it was a possible hate crime "because of statements that were made when the shooter entered", reports

The said the congregation was targeted by "someone with hate in their heart... towards our Jewish community and that just will not stand". The congregation "took security very seriously", he said.

The Centre received four patients from the shooting, according to a staff doctor.

One patient, a 60-year-old woman, died at the hospital, said.

"The other three victims are doing well with their injuries," he told the media.

A 57-year-old rabbi who was shot suffered what looked like defensive wounds to both of his index fingers. He will likely lose his right index finger, the doctor said.

A 34-year-old man and a girl had shrapnel injuries. The girl, whose age was not given, was wounded in one leg and in the face. She was transferred to a children's hospital and will be monitored overnight.

County Sheriff later identified the suspect as Authorities are investigating to see whether Earnest is connected to arson at a mosque in nearby Escondido from last month, reported.

Gore said Earnest was armed with an "AR-type assault weapon".

In response to the incident, Donald Trump, speaking outside the on Saturday, said: "At this moment it looks like a hate crime, but my deepest sympathies to all of those affected and we'll get to the bottom of it."

