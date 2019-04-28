5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Japan

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 struck Japan's northernmost prefecture on Sunday, the Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

According to the JMA, the earthquake, which occurred at 2:25 a.m. local time, was centred in the Tokachi-chiho Nambu region in Japan's northernmost prefecture, with its epicentre at 42.5 degrees north latitude and 142.9 degrees east longitude, reported.

The quake occurred at a depth of 110 km, the weather agency said, but no tsunami warning or advisory was issued as a result of the temblor, said the JMA.

The earthquake logged 4 on Japan's seismic scale, which peaks at 7 in multiple regions in Hokkaido, the JMA added.

The weather agency also said the quake registered 3 in the neighbouring prefecture of Aomori, south of Hokkaido, in Japan's Tohoku region.

There have been no immediate reports of major damage or injuries as a result of the quake, according to local authorities as well as

Japan's nuclear watchdog has not reported any abnormalities at nuclear power plants possibly affected by the quake, and, specifically, Hokkaido's sole Nuclear Power plant's operator Electric Power Company, has not reported any irregularities at the plant, located in the town of in Hokkaido's

--IANS

vin/

