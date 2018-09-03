10 injured in US apartment complex shooting

Ten people were shot and injured at an apartment complex in San Bernardino, California, police said, with three of them in critical condition.

The shooting took place in a common area of the complex and all the victims are believed to be adults. Three of the victims are in an "extremely critical" condition, Police said, reported .

There is no suspect in custody so far.

Lawhead said officers got a call reporting shots fired at 1277 East Lynwood Drive on Sunday at 10:45 p.m. Officers arrived to find "at least 10 victims down," Lawhead said.

"We believe that there was an exchange of gunfire," he told reporters at the scene.

Handguns and rifles appear to have been used in the shooting, Lawhead said, but no weapons have been recovered.

"I can tell you multiple shots were fired, I don't want to guess how many," he said. "We do have some people that have been transported to the station for investigative purposes so we hope that they will yield information for us."

Neighbours described hearing multiple gun shots.

