10 labourers buried under mound of clay in Telangana

At least 10 labourers were killed when a mound of clay fell on them during digging works in Telangana's district on Wednesday, police said.

Five others, employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), were injured in the incident that occurred when the labourers were digging a channel in Tileru village, about 180 km from here.

Officials launched rescue and relief works. The injured were shifted to a hospital.

has expressed shock over the incident. He directed the officials to immediately extend all possible help to the families of those killed and ensure best treatment of the injured.

