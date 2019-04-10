Defamation charges framed against Priya Ramani

A on Wednesday framed charges against in a case filed by former Union M.J.

framed the charges.

As Ramani pleaded not guilty and claimed trial, the court listed the matter for May 4 for recording of evidences in the case.

"I plead truth as my defence, made in good faith in public interest and for the public good. I will prove my defence during trial. I plead not guilty," Ramani told the court.

Ramani was the first in a long list of female journalists to accuse the former of State for External Affairs and of sexual harassment.

has denied the allegations made against him saying they were imaginary.

The statements of seven witnesses, including that of Akbar, who is now with the Bharatiya Janata Party, have been recorded in the case.

--IANS

akk/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)