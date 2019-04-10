Defamation charges framed against Priya Ramani

-
A Delhi court on Wednesday framed charges against journalist Priya Ramani in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M.J. Akbar.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal framed the charges.
As Ramani pleaded not guilty and claimed trial, the court listed the matter for May 4 for recording of evidences in the case.
"I plead truth as my defence, made in good faith in public interest and for the public good. I will prove my defence during trial. I plead not guilty," Ramani told the court.
Ramani was the first in a long list of female journalists to accuse the former Minister of State for External Affairs and journalist of sexual harassment.
Akbar has denied the allegations made against him saying they were imaginary.
The statements of seven witnesses, including that of Akbar, who is now with the Bharatiya Janata Party, have been recorded in the defamation case.
