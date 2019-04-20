119 candidates in Odisha face criminal cases: ADR

As many as 119 (34 per cent) of 354 candidates contesting in the third phase of elections have declared criminal charges against themselves while 101 (29 per cent) are charged with serious cases, according to Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Among the major parties, 20 (48 per cent) out of 42 candidates from Biju Janata Dal (BJD), 30 (71 per cent) out of 42 candidates from BJP, 19 (46 per cent) out of 41 candidates and five (17 per cent) out of 30 candidates from have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, said the election watchdog.

When it comes to serious criminal charges, the BJD has 13 (31 per cent), BJP 25 (60 per cent), 18 (44 per cent) and BSP five (17 per cent) cases.

There are 25 out of 42 constituencies in the assembly elections where three or more candidates have declared criminal cases.

