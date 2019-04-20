Maharashtra Congress MLA suspended

In a poll-eve embarrassment, the on Saturday suspended its A. Nabi for alleged anti-party activities.

State made the announcement after openly declared his support to a rebel Harshvardhan Jadhav, who is contesting elections against the official Sena nominee Chandrakant Khaire.

Jadhav is the of state

" has been suspended for anti-party activities as his actions would affect the prospects of the candidate from Aurangabad, Subhash Zambad," a state MPCC official told IANS.

Last month, a peeved Sattar had abruptly quit the Congress after he was denied a Lok Sabha ticket from Aurangabad and threatened to contest as an independent, worrying the Congress over his potential to split the Muslim voters in this minority-dominated seat.

However, a fortnight later, he backtracked, withdrew from the and was back in the party fold.

