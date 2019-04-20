Maharashtra Congress MLA suspended

-
In a poll-eve embarrassment, the Maharashtra Congress on Saturday suspended its Sillod legislator Abdul Sattar A. Nabi for alleged anti-party activities.
State Congress President Ashok Chavan made the announcement after Sattar openly declared his support to a rebel Shiv Sena legislator Harshvardhan Jadhav, who is contesting elections against the official Sena nominee Chandrakant Khaire.
Jadhav is the son-in-law of state Bharatiya Janata Party President Raosaheb Danve-Patil.
"Sattar has been suspended for anti-party activities as his actions would affect the prospects of the Congress candidate from Aurangabad, Subhash Zambad," a state MPCC official told IANS.
Last month, a peeved Sattar had abruptly quit the Congress after he was denied a Lok Sabha ticket from Aurangabad and threatened to contest as an independent, worrying the Congress over his potential to split the Muslim voters in this minority-dominated seat.
However, a fortnight later, he backtracked, withdrew from the parliamentary contest and was back in the party fold.
