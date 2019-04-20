13 people shot dead at family party in Mexico

Thirteen people, including a child, were shot dead at a family party in the Mexican state of by unidentified armed assailants, authorities said.

Four other people were injured in the attack on Friday night in the city of Minatitlan, reports

"Federal and state forces have deployed a strong search and capture operation of those responsible for the events," Gutierrez Maldonado, in state, tweeted on Saturday.

The motive for the mass shooting was not immediately known.

--IANS

ksk/bg

