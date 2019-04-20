JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

2014 contest was tougher, says Shashi Tharoor

Business Standard

13 people shot dead at family party in Mexico

IANS  |  Mexico City 

Thirteen people, including a child, were shot dead at a family party in the Mexican state of Veracruz by unidentified armed assailants, authorities said.

Four other people were injured in the attack on Friday night in the city of Minatitlan, reports CNN.

"Federal and state forces have deployed a strong search and capture operation of those responsible for the events," Gutierrez Maldonado, secretary of public security in Veracruz state, tweeted on Saturday.

The motive for the mass shooting was not immediately known.

--IANS

ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 20 2019. 15:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU