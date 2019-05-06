13% voting recorded in MP LS polls (10 a.m.)

Thirteen per cent voting was recorded in on Monday in the first three hours of polling to the state's seven constituencies in the fifth phase of the elections, according to officials.

Voting began at 7 a.m. for the Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul seats in the second phase of elections in the state.

As of 10 a.m., the voter turnout was the highest in Betul with an estimated 13.92 per cent, while Tikamgarh recorded the lowest at 10.2 per cent.

In Damoh, Khajuraho, Rewa, Hoshangabad the estimated turnout was about 12.50 per cent. While in Satna it was 13.24 per cent.

The fate of 110 candidates, including nine women, is being decided by the 1.19 crore voters in these constituencies. Of the total electors, there are over 62 lakh men, 56 lakh women and 235 others.

In the 2014 polls, the had secured all the seven seats.

Voting will end at 6 p.m.

