35% voting in Madhya Pradesh till 1 p.m.

Around 35.78 per cent turnout was recorded in the fourth phase of polling for the six Lok Sabha seats and one Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh till 1 p.m. on Monday, the Voter Turnout App data of Election Commission showed.
The voter turnout in Sidhi was 27.86 per cent, Shahdol 42.58 per cent, Jabalpur 29.40 per cent, Madla 38.93 per cent, Balaghat 36.14 and Chhindwara 41.16 per cent.
Chhindwara is a prestige battle for Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who has fielded his son Nakul Nath from the seat after winning it nine times.
The father-son duo are Congress candidates for the Chhindwara Assembly bypoll and parliamentary seat respectively. In 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won five seats barring Chhindwara, which was won by Kamal Nath.
Jabalpur is seeing a tough contest between state BJP President Rakesh Singh and Congress candidate Vivek Tankha.
Maoist-affected district Balaghat is a constituency voting under high security.
A total of 108 candidates are in the fray, including a maximum of 26 from Sidhi, followed by 23 from Balaghat, 22 from Jabalpur, 14 from Chhindwara, 13 from Shahdol and 10 from Mandla.
A total of 1.05 crore electorate are eligible to vote in this phase. Monday is the first round of voting in Madhya Pradesh. Votes will be cast in three more rounds on May 6, May 12 and May 19.
