35% voting in Madhya Pradesh till 1 p.m.

Around 35.78 per cent turnout was recorded in the fourth phase of polling for the six seats and one Assembly seat in till 1 p.m. on Monday, the Voter Turnout App data of showed.

The voter turnout in Sidhi was 27.86 per cent, Shahdol 42.58 per cent, 29.40 per cent, Madla 38.93 per cent, Balaghat 36.14 and Chhindwara 41.16 per cent.

Chhindwara is a prestige battle for Kamal Nath, who has fielded his son from the seat after winning it nine times.

The father-son duo are candidates for the bypoll and parliamentary seat respectively. In 2014, the won five seats barring Chhindwara, which was won by

is seeing a tough contest between state and candidate

Maoist-affected district Balaghat is a constituency voting under high security.

A total of 108 candidates are in the fray, including a maximum of 26 from Sidhi, followed by 23 from Balaghat, 22 from Jabalpur, 14 from Chhindwara, 13 from Shahdol and 10 from Mandla.

A total of 1.05 crore electorate are eligible to vote in this phase. Monday is the first round of voting in Votes will be cast in three more rounds on May 6, May 12 and May 19.

