Over 12% voting in 5th phase LS polls (9 a.m.)

More than 12 per cent voting was recorded in the fifth phase of polling across 51 constituencies in seven states till 9 a.m. on Monday, the App data of the (EC) showed.

recorded the highest with 14.85 per cent followed by (13.46 per cent), (13.37 per cent), (11.79 per cent), (11.51 per cent), (9.82 per cent) and (0.80 per cent).

Voting began at 7 a.m. across the 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over the seven states, largely in the Hindi heartland, in the fifth of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise.

A total electorate of over 8.75 crore is eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase which covers the remaining 12 constituencies in Rajasthan; 14 in Uttar Pradesh, including the high-profile Amethi, and seats; five in Bihar; seven each in and Madhya Pradesh; four in Jharkhand; and two in Jammu and Kashmir, including Anantnag, where the third and final phase of polling is underway.

In the 2014 elections, the had won 39 of these 51 seats -- all 12 in Rajasthan, 12 of 14 in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Madhya Pradesh, three of five in Bihar, all four in and one of two in

Among the 674 candidates in this phase, prominent ones include from his traditional Amethi constituency where he faces Smriti Irani, his mother and from neighbouring Rae Bareli, and who faces Shatrughan Sinha's wife (Samajwadi Party) in

Also contesting are Union Ministers Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore - who faces fellow Olympian in (Rural) - and (Hazaribagh), former (Trinamool Congress) in Barrackpore, and in Hooghly.

