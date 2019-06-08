14 lions escape from South Africa's national park

Communities around Phalaborwa, in Province, have been alerted after 14 lions escaped from

Authorities became aware of the development after community members spotted the animals, said Zaid Kalla, a spokesman.

Wildlife rangers have been deployed to the area to ensure the animals do not endanger residents, said Kalla, the reported.

"As province, we are home to 75 per cent of Kruger National Park," he said. "We will not allow a situation where the animals become a danger to communities."

"Our priority is to safeguard and protect our people, if we feel that they are a danger, we will take extreme measures," said.

"We are organising resources and logistics to send them back where they belong," he said.

The escape of the 14 lions comes after a two-year-old boy was killed by a leopard Tuesday night.

The victim was the child of a employee. The leopard was put down to avoid a recurrence.

