Aries Marine bags international green maritime award

Kerala-based industrialist Sohan Roy led Aries Marine has won the award for "Best Green Maritime consultant" at the International Green Shipping and Technology Summit held at Athens, Greece, according to a statement.
The award is a recognition of Aries Marine's role as a leading service provider for retrofitting of exhaust gas cleaning and ballast water treatment systems on ships in service.
Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) a presence in 15 countries, Aries Marine is now one of the world's leading engineering and project management service providers of these green retrofits.
The company is now known as the one-stop shop for such retrofit projects, providing services ranging from 3D scanning, modeling engineering, project management to retrofitting and commissioning assistance on site.
