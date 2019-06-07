Aries Marine bags international green maritime award

Kerala-based industrialist led Aries Marine has won the award for "Best Green Maritime consultant" at the and Technology Summit held at Athens, Greece, according to a statement.

The award is a recognition of Aries Marine's role as a leading service provider for retrofitting of and on ships in service.

Headquartered in the (UAE) a presence in 15 countries, Aries Marine is now one of the world's leading engineering and service providers of these green retrofits.

The company is now known as the one-stop shop for such retrofit projects, providing services ranging from 3D scanning, modeling engineering, to retrofitting and commissioning assistance on site.

--IANS

