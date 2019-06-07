Australian Minister has dismissed data showing that the nation's emissions rose for a third consecutive year in 2018.

According to the figures, which were given in a report released by the and on Thursday, produced 538.2 million tonnes of greenhouse gases in 2018 -- a 0.7 per cent increase from the previous year.

The rise was mostly due to a 22 per cent increase in liquefied (LNG) exports and rising A 2.8 per cent increase in transport emissions was offset by emissions from the falling 3.5 per cent, reported.

Responding to the report, Taylor said that emissions per capita were at their "lowest level in 29 years".

He also said that the raw data failed to account for Australia's contribution to lowering emissions in other countries by exporting LNG, which produces fewer emissions than coal.

"This is a substantial global contribution to be proud of," he told

"The government is not going to trash successful Australian export industries that are reducing global emissions, in order to reduce Australian emissions."

The government has been criticized for failing to release the emissions data for the final quarter of 2018 by the May 31 deadline set by the

Mark Butler, the opposition Australian Labour Party's and spokesperson, said was not on track to meet its commitment to reduce emissions by 26 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030.

"Not only did not release the emissions data by the deadline set by the last Friday, today's release shows once again that the government will try every trick in the book to avoid scrutiny of their record on tackling climate change," he said.

Taylor and the government remain adamant that the country is on track to meet its climate commitments.

