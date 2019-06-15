14 militants killed in Afghan airstrike

At least 14 militants have been killed in an airstrike targeting hideouts in Afghanistan's province, the country's Army said in a statement on Saturday.

The sorties, according to the statement, were conducted late on Friday in Regi area of district, killing 14 armed insurgents and capturing two others, reported.

militants who are active in parts of province didn't comment on the incident.

--IANS

soni/

