14 militants killed in Afghan airstrike

At least 14 militants have been killed in an airstrike targeting Taliban hideouts in Afghanistan's Zabul province, the country's Army said in a statement on Saturday.
The sorties, according to the statement, were conducted late on Friday in Regi area of Mizan district, killing 14 armed insurgents and capturing two others, Xinhua news agency reported.
Taliban militants who are active in parts of Zabul province didn't comment on the incident.
