Indian boat, 10 crew members rescued in Omani waters

An Indian boat and 10 of its drowning crew members have been rescued 6.4 km off the Omani port city of Dhalkut, Omani authorities said.

According to an official statement by the on Friday, the centre, after receiving a distress call on Thursday, informed the authorities concerned. The sent a ship to the Indian boat, which was subjected to some technical failure in the engines.

The planes are still searching for a missing crew member.

--IANS

vin/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)