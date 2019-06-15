JUST IN
Indian boat, 10 crew members rescued in Omani waters

IANS  |  Muscat 

An Indian boat and 10 of its drowning crew members have been rescued 6.4 km off the Omani port city of Dhalkut, Omani authorities said.

According to an official statement by the Omani Maritime Security Centre on Friday, the centre, after receiving a distress call on Thursday, informed the authorities concerned. The Omani Navy sent a ship to the Indian boat, which was subjected to some technical failure in the engines.

The Omani Air Force planes are still searching for a missing crew member.

