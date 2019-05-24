15 die in fire at Surat coaching centre

At least 15 students were killed when a fire engulfed a coaching centre in in on Friday, police said.

Many others were still said to be trapped inside the four-storey building.

expressed his anguish.

"Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected," he tweeted.

--IANS

dd/rtp/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)