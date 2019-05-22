Align admissions with re-evaluation process: CBSE to DU

The (CBSE) has requested the (DU) to align its admission process with the advanced declaration re-evaluation schedule of the Class 12 examination.

The CBSE has urged the DU to set the last date of submission of the application after the end of re-evaluation process.

Advancing its process of declaration of results, the CBSE in 2019 announced the Class 12 results within 28 days of examinations getting over. The board usually announces the Class 12 results in the third week of May.

The board announced the results early in keeping with the Delhi High Court's 2018 order in which it directed the CBSE to announce results early and speed up the re-evaluation process.

The directive came after a student was denied admission to a DU college in 2018 because of delay in the re-evaluation process.

A CBSE said as per the court's directive, it had advanced dates of examination, declaration of results and the process of verification and re-evaluation.

The board has now written to the DU to align the admission process as per the CBSE schedule. The CBSE has also put up a tentative schedule for the verification of marks and re-evaluation on its website.

A board said the DU now has to set the last date of submission of application after the CBSE re-evaluation process was over.

Students can apply for re-evaluation of their Class 12 marks between May 24 and May 25. The board, however, has not announced the dates for completing the process.

The DU is yet to announce its admission schedule. St Stephen's college, which is not part of the centralised admission process, has announced admission schedule. The registration process for the college will begin on Wednesday.

